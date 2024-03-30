Modi interacts with BJP workers in Kerala; claims LDF, UDF only acting as enemies

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the BJP's booth level 'karyakartas' or workers in Kerala through the Namo App and asked them to inform voters that both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF in the state were the two sides of the same coin.

The prime minister claimed that both fronts, who are part of the INDIA bloc, were only acting as enemies in Kerala and outside it, they were working together to defeat the BJP and Modi and asked the party workers to inform voters in their respective booths about this political scenario in the state.

"They both are working to hide each other's faults and wrongdoings. This is the game they are playing in Kerala. People of Kerala are educated, they should be informed about this," he said.

A booth-level president from Palakkad constituency, where NDA has fielded C Krishnakumar, told the PM that it was an ongoing joke that both the LDF and UDF were fighting each other there, but just over the Walayar border, in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, they were canvassing for votes together.

He was responding to Modi's queries about public opinion regarding the INDIA bloc and the graft allegations against it and whether party workers were able to convince people that BJP will be able to end corruption.

The booth level president told the PM that even within the Congress workers many were unhappy that the LDF candidate from Wayanad constituency -- Annie Raja -- was trying to defeat Rahul Gandhi there, while in Delhi she was trying to ensure that he becomes the Prime Minister.

"This dissatisfaction will work in favour of the BJP," the party worker claimed.

He also alleged that the INDIA bloc was created to bring back a corrupt administration and that party workers were telling people that a graft-free government is Modi's guarantee.

Agreeing with his party worker, Modi alleged that the INDIA bloc was created to hide the corruption of its members and raked up the issue of gold smuggling through diplomatic bags to say that everyone knows which high office was linked to it.

The PM also referred to the Karuvannur Cooperative bank fraud case and alleged that big Communist leaders were involved in it.

"I want to assure the people of Kerala that those involved in such scams who are looting the public will not escape and they will face strict action," Modi said.

During his interaction with the party workers, he also guided them on winning over voters at the booth-level in the state where the party has not had any major electoral gains till now.

Addressing booth-level BJP workers as part of the 'Sushaktamaanu ente booth' (my booth is strong) programme, Modi urged them to ensure victory in their respective booths and suggested the methods by which they can fulfil that goal.

He asked them to ensure booth level coordination between all NDA workers and to form teams to work together.

One strategy he suggested was to hold "tiffin meetings" at the booth level as part of which workers of two or three booths can come together and share meals during which they discuss the political situation in their respective areas and work out a plan to meet voters and talk to them.

The other step he suggested was that every worker should be responsible for a set of families at the booth level and be closely associated with them in order to sway them to vote for BJP.

Another idea he gave was to prepare a list of beneficiaries of Central schemes and projects at the booth level and to meet them face-to-face and inform them about the political scenario in the state.

"If we are able to perfect these strategies, we will win the booths and then we will not lose the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The PM also praised the workers for the hard work they were putting in for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi said that the struggles faced by BJP workers in Kerala and the eagerness shown by them were beyond compare and interacting with such "disciplined, sacrificing and hardworking" karyakartas "inspired and energised" him.

A woman booth level president from Chengannur in Mavelikara constituency told the PM that they were working hard at the ground level to ensure victory for the NDA candidate -- Baiju Kalasala who belongs to the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) an ally of the BJP.

As part of that, she and other workers were going house-to-house and telling women about the various Central projects -- like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao -- meant for their benefit and they are happy to know about the same, the party worker said.

She also asserted that the saffron party will win this time from Kerala.

Kerala will vote on April 26 in the Lok Sabha elections, and the results of the entire nation's votes will be put out on June 4. PTI HMP HMP KH