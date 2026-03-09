'Modi is not God', says Sisodia as CBI challenges discharge in excise policy case

Katra/Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of continuing to pursue false cases against opposition leaders, despite court decisions in their favour.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others regarding a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging their discharge in the liquor policy case by a trial court.

"From the day this case started, everyone knew it was fabricated. Legal battles take time, but the way we came out clean has exposed the BJP-led government and the prime minister," Sisodia told reporters here after paying obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

Sisodia claimed that Modi and the BJP have not refrained from their "shameless actions" despite the court's clearance.

"It is unfortunate that the BJP and Modi continue such actions even after exposing themselves. They should feel ashamed. Those targeted have the blessing of truth and should not be harassed anymore," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Referring to the trial court's order in the CBI case, Sisodia said the judge had questioned whether the case was even worth pursuing. He alleged that after relief in the CBI case, attempts were made to ensure proceedings in the parallel case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued without justification.

"God is watching who is on the right path and who is on the wrong path. Modi is not God," he said.

Sisodia emphasised that the court's decision, which declared the case baseless, reaffirmed his faith in truth and justice. Remembering his own imprisonment related to the case, he stated that he accepted both hardship and relief with faith.

"I was defamed, I was sent to jail, and my family and party faced persecution. Now the court has said the entire case was not even worth running," he said.

Regarding the law and order situation in Delhi following recent incidents of violence during Holi celebrations, Sisodia alleged that the current administration had failed to support the victims.

He noted that when the AAP government was in office, its ministers would visit the victims' families and provide assistance.

Responding to a question regarding the imprisonment of Jammu and Kashmir MLA Mehraj Malik, Sisodia accused the BJP of targeting opposition leaders.

"What is Malik's fault? He was raising his voice for the public, asking for schools and hospitals, yet he has been in jail for so many days," he said.

Malik, who is the AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 8, 2025, for allegedly disturbing public order and was subsequently lodged in Kathua jail. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL