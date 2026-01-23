'Modi ji, please direct your attention to this matter': Rahul flags textile sector problems

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Asserting that US tariffs are badly hurting textile exporters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it is imperative that India secures a trade deal with America that puts Indian businesses and workers first and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must not allow his "own weakness" to impact the economy any further.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared a video on X of his recent visit to a garment factory in Haryana where he witnessed firsthand the skill of Indian tailors and the resilience and ambition of people.

In a post on X accompanying the video, Gandhi said, "50 per cent US tariffs and uncertainty are badly hurting India’s textile exporters. Job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders are a reality of our 'Dead Economy'." "Mr. Modi has offered no relief or even spoken about tariffs, even though more than 4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of businesses are at stake. Modi ji, you are accountable; please direct your attention to this matter!" he said, using the hashtag TINA -- 'There is No Accountability' Gandhi also posted the video on YouTube and wrote a post accompanying it.

"Modi ji, you are accountable; please direct your attention to this matter!" Gandhi said in an obvious swipe at the PM with a play on US President Donald Trump's often-repeated phrase in social media posts --"Thank you for your attention to this matter".

"India's textile industry is the second largest employer in our economy – our textiles are loved worldwide, and the craftsmanship of our tailors is truly unparalleled. Yet today, this industry is facing deep uncertainty and fear because of US tariffs," the former Congress chief said.

"With 50 per cent tariffs in the US, falling prices in Europe, and fierce competition from Bangladesh and China, our garment and textile exporters are facing pressure from all sides," he said.

This is having a direct impact on jobs – units are closing, procurement is decreasing, and there is widespread turmoil across the entire sector, Gandhi said.

"During my recent visit to a garment factory in Haryana, I witnessed firsthand the skill of our tailors and the resilience and ambition of our people – they simply need a government that provides them with genuine support," Gandhi said.

He stressed that it is imperative that India secures a US trade deal that puts Indian businesses and Indian workers first.

"PM Modi must not allow his own weakness to impact our economy, any further," Gandhi added.

In the video, Gandhi visits various sections of the textile factory and interacts with workers and executives working there. He also tries his hand at cutting cloth. PTI ASK NB