'Modi Ji's Guarantee Van' carrier of security, prosperity, happiness: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said the 'Modi Ji's Guarantee Van', which is reaching every village and city under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', as the carrier of security, prosperity and happiness in the life of every citizen.

Interacting with people online under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', he urged them to give a grand welcome to "Modi Ji's Guarantee Van' whenever it reaches a village or a town.

The 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a mega outreach initiative of the Union government. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, the yatra is aimed at ensuring that the government's welfare measures reach their intended beneficiaries.

"If any needy person in a village has not got the benefit of schemes, bring him to the van and get him to avail the benefits immediately," Adityanath said.

He said for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' is not just a slogan, but a resolution and a work culture. In the last nine-and-a-half years, the entire nation has known and accepted this resolution and seen it turn into reality, the chief minister said.

Under Prime Minister Modi's rule, the poor, women and the deprived sections are receiving the benefits of every scheme without any discrimination, he asserted, adding that merely running public welfare schemes was not enough as it needs to be ensured that the benefits reach the eligible person easily and on time.

"To provide benefits of schemes, the Sankalp Yatra was started by the prime minister on Tribal Day (November 15) from the birthplace of Lord Birsa Munda," Adityanath said.

Addressing the people who have benefited from various public welfare schemes, he said, "In this special yatra, an important programme on the theme 'Meri Kahani Meri Zubaani' is for you only. Narrate your experiences to the people gathered near 'Modi Ji's Guarantee Van'. It will be inspiring for others." PTI SAB NSD NSD