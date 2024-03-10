'Modi ki guarantee' has zero warranty: TMC's Abhishek

Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) Claiming that "Modi ki guarantee" has "zero warranty", TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday labelled BJP leaders as "outsiders and anti-Bengal", who only visit the state during elections.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, asserted that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the saffron camp during the Lok Sabha elections for withholding the state's funds.

Addressing 'Jana Garjan Sabha' rally at Brigade Parade grounds, he said, "The 'Modi ki guarantee' has zero warranty. Only Mamata Banerjee and the TMC keep the promises. The BJP and its leaders are outsiders and anti-Bengal and that is why they have withheld the funds due to the state," he said.

The TMC MP also claimed that the ED and CBI raids "won't yield any result as they won't be participating in the elections".

The Trinamool Congress launched its Lok Sabha poll campaign from the grand rally on Sunday, where party supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to set the tone for the upcoming elections. PTI PNT BDC