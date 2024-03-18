'Modi Ki Guarantee' is adulterated with 'power of lies': Kharge slams govt over housing scheme

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the government's promise of providing houses to all has turned out to be a "scam" and claimed that 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is adulterated with the "power of lies".

Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, 2020, promised the country that by 2022 every Indian would have a roof over his head.

"'Modi's guarantee' of providing houses to all turns out to be a scam!" he alleged.

"While busy cursing Congress, built less houses than the Congress in 10 years. 1.2 crore less houses!" he said in a post in Hindi on X.

In the BJP's housing scheme, most of the money for 49 lakh urban houses i.e. 60 per cent of the houses, was paid by the public from their own pockets, he said.

"A government urban house is built for an average of Rs 6.5 lakh, out of which the Central government gives only Rs 1.5 lakh. Some part is given by the states and municipalities. The rest of the burden falls on the public. That too about 60 per cent of the burden. This is what the Parliamentary Committee has said," Kharge said.

"Millions of houses are 'unoccupied'. For example, more than 5 lakh houses under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) are 'vacant'. Obviously there is great adulteration of the power of lies in 'Modi's Ki Guarantee'. PTI ASK AS AS