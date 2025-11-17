Modi lauds Indian archery team for performance in Asian championships

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian Archery team for its "best-ever" performance at the Asian Archery Championships.

Modi, in a post on X, said the team has brought home a total of 10 medals, including six Golds, and highlighted that the historic Recurve Men's Gold medal was secured after a gap of 18 years.

The prime minister also appreciated the strong performances in individual events and the successful Compound title defences. He said the remarkable achievement will inspire numerous aspiring athletes across the country. PTI SKU RHL