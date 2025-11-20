Modi lauds Tamil Nadu's efforts in paddy farming

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the work done by Tamil Nadu in the field of paddy remains unmatched globally.

The prime minister made the remarks during an interaction with farmers in Coimbatore at the South India Natural Farming Summit on Wednesday.

Modi was informed that the state has nearly a thousand traditional paddy varieties, with nutritional value comparable to millets.

The farmers agreed and affirmed the statement, asserting that all paddy, rice, and related value-added products being exported have been displayed at the venue.

Greeting the farmers engaged in natural farming, Modi observed the banana produce and inquired about the use of banana waste.

One of the farmers explained that all displayed items were value-added products made from banana waste, and the products were sold online across India through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Another farmer explained four varieties of tea: black tea, white tea, oolong tea, and green tea. Modi remarked that white tea has a significant market these days, to which the farmer agreed.

Modi then pointed to the Moringa or drumstick and asked whether the product had a strong market presence currently, to which the farmer responded with affirmation.

The prime minister asked about the use of its leaves, to which the farmer explained that Moringa leaves are processed into powder and exported.

A farmer told the prime minister that a large number of youth were actively taking up farming. He explained that such individuals earn around Rs 2 lakh per month and are seen as an inspiration.

He further said that 7,000 farmers have been trained by them at their model farm under a natural farming scheme, along with 3,000 college students. PTI SKU RHL