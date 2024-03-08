Modi launches 'Create on India Movement' at first ever National Creators' Awards

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged content creators to start a 'Create on India Movement' and share stories with the world on India's culture, heritage, and traditions.

Advertisment

"Let us Create on India, Create for the World," Modi said after he presented the first ever National Creators' Awards at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary won the Best Creator in Tech Category and Kamiya Jani was felicitated as the Favourite Travel Creator.

"Let us together start a Create on India Movement. Let us share stories related to India, India's culture, India's heritage and traditions with the whole world. Let us tell our stories of India to everyone. Let us Create on India, Create for the World," Modi said addressing the gathering after presenting the awards.

Advertisment

"Create such content that, along with you, the country gets more likes. We must engage the global audience for it," he said.

The PM wished women on International Women's Day and urged creators to increasingly make 'nari shakti' a part of their content.

Creativity can even correct wrong perceptions, Modi said.

Advertisment

Noting that elections are round the corner, he said, "I give you the guarantee that if possible on next shivratri... I will be doing such a programme." With the audience chanting "abki bar 400 paar," the prime minister said it is not Modi's guarantee but that of 140 crore Indians'.

He also urged content creators to make first time voters aware of their responsibility to cast their ballot.

While awarding the Swachhta Ambassador Award to Malhar Kalambe, Modi took a dig at the opposition and said, "Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai..." Modi also urged content creators to raise awareness against use of drugs among youth.

Advertisment

"Your content creation is making a huge impact in the country," he said.

"When the times change, when a new era begins, it becomes the country's responsibility to keep step with changing times," Modi asserted.

More than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received for the awards.

Advertisment

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories.

Following this, winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The awards were given across 20 categories, including in best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award.