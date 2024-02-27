Modi loves to stage drama for attention: Adhir Chowdhury

Berhampore (WB), Feb 27 (PTI) Congress Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, on Tuesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent scuba diving off the Panchkui beach coast in Gujarat as a mere photo opportunity.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters in Berhampore in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Chowdhury characterised Modi's actions as part of his daily routine to stage events for attention.

He said Modi's underwater excursion seemed orchestrated solely for the camera, reflecting his penchant for being photographed at every opportunity.

"People go for scuba diving wherever the facilities are available in tourist spots. But by taking a camera person underwater just to click him, he has again given evidence of his love to be photographed wherever he goes, even when unwarranted," the WBPCC president said.

Advertisment

Chowdhury, a staunch critic of the PM and his cabinet, accused Modi of consistently staging spectacles to maintain public attention.

"Modi will stage new dramas, new events every day to garner attention," the Berhampore MP added.

Chowdhury also disputed Modi's assertions about developments during Congress rule, asserting that many significant achievements, including restoration of the historic Somnath temple, took place when the party was in power.

He criticised Modi for making lofty promises, such as depositing Rs 15 lakh into every person's bank account and generating two crore jobs annually.

"What happened to the promise to send Rs 15 lakh to every person’s bank account", Chowdhury questioned. PTI SUS MNB