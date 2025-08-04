Modi-Marcos Jr talks will significantly deepen bilateral ties: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr and asserted that his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 will "significantly deepen our bilateral partnership".

The President of the Republic of the Philippines kicked off his five-day State Visit to India on Monday.

During his visit, Marcos Jr will meet President Droupadi Murmu, hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi, and take part in several engagements to bolster ties between the two countries.

"Delighted to call on President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership," the external affairs minister posted on X.

He also shared a photo of their meeting.

Modi and Marcos Jr are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on August 5.

The visit of President Marcos Jr coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations.

The visit is an opportunity for both the leaders to set the path for future bilateral cooperation and to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement on July 31.

Diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949.

In his address at an event held here in November 2024 to mark the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations, Jaishankar had said that their bilateral ties are rooted in democratic values, pluralistic ethos and economic commonalities, and the friendship between the two countries is truly an "enduring one" that is now poised to move to a "higher orbit".

He had also said that both the nations are "deeply committed to upholding international law, norms and rules". PTI KND RUK RUK