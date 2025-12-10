Modi meets Italy's Deputy PM Tajani

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday and appreciated the steps taken to implement the joint strategic action plan.

Tajani, who is on a three-day visit to India, called on Modi here.

"Delighted to meet Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, today," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said he conveyed his appreciation to Tajani for the proactive steps being taken by both sides towards the implementation of the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 across key sectors, such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism, education and people-to-people ties.

"India-Italy friendship continues to get stronger, greatly benefiting our people and the global community," Modi said. PTI SKU RC