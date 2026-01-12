Modi, Merz engage in 'kite diplomacy'; German Chancellor pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (PTI) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, saying the teachings of India's independence movement hero are more needed today than ever.

On his maiden India tour, Merz, who later flew kites with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accompanied the visiting leader to the historic ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati river, noted that Mahatma Gandhi's legacy unites Indians and Germans as friends.

Modi and Merz visited the Sabarmati Ashram in the morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, later inaugurated Gujarat's famous kite festival. The German Chancellor also made a trip to Adalaj Ni Vav, an iconic stepwell near Gandhinagar city.

The Prime Minister, who reached the ashram a few minutes before Merz's arrival, welcomed the German Chancellor upon his arrival.

After paying floral tributes at a statue of the Father of the Nation, both leaders visited 'Hriday Kunj', a room inside the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba lived during the freedom struggle.

At the sprawling ashram, Merz also witnessed how khadi yarn is woven using the 'charkha', or spinning wheel.

Mahatma Gandhi spun yarn on the charkha as part of his campaign to promote khadi and self-reliance during the independence movement.

In a note in the ashram visitors' book, Merz stated, "Mahatma Gandhi's unshakeable belief in the power of freedom and dignity of each and every individual inspires us to this day. This legacy unites Indians and Germans as friends in a world that may more than ever be in need of Gandhi's teachings." The ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, was established by the Father of the Nation in 1917. It was home to Gandhiji from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centres of India's freedom struggle.

Both leaders later reached the Sabarmati Riverfront, where the PM inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026, just days before the Makar Sankranti festival. Modi and Chancellor Merz were then seen flying kites together.

At the venue, Modi and Merz interacted with women artisans and understood the process of making kites. After the inauguration, both leaders took a ride in an open vehicle and tried their hands at flying kites.

A pennant with Operation Sindoor, a giant Hanuman and his mace, the tricolour and myriad other kites floated against a cloudless blue sky. Politics, diplomacy and festivity blended in the Ahmedabad airspace as Modi and Merz inaugurated the Kite Festival.

The pull and the tug, kites of various shapes and sizes fluttering in the breeze and the vivid blue providing the perfect canvas for the art fest in the skies. It all made for a picture book setting at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

As many as 135 kite flyers from 50 countries and nearly 1,000 enthusiasts from India are participating in the festival this year in Ahmedabad, according to a Gujarat government release.

As part of the festival organised by the state government, the kite flyers have already visited places like Rajkot, Surat, Dholavira (in Kutch) and Statue of Unity (Narmada district) during the last two days and enthralled the visitors, it said.

The festival in Ahmedabad will continue till January 14.

The festival is held annually ahead of 'Uttarayan', also known as Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14 and marks the Sun's northward journey and the transition towards summer.

Last year, the festival attracted more than 3.83 lakh visitors across Gujarat.

Through the 'International Kite Festival', Gujarat Tourism is attracting visitors to leading cultural and tourist destinations, such as Dholavira and the Statue of Unity.

More than five lakh tourists are expected to visit Gujarat to witness the International Kite Festival this year, the release added.

Later, after having a bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Chancellor Merz visited Adalaj Ni Vav, an iconic stepwell, an official said.

Merz and his delegation were accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the site in Adalaj village. Built in 1498, the Adalaj stepwell is intricately carved and is five stories deep.

Later in the evening, Merz attended a private event at The House of MG, a heritage hotel in the Lal Darwaja area of Ahmedabad, the official said. PTI PJT PD GK ARU RSY