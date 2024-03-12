Modi must be re-elected to ensure developed India: Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be re-elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to achieve the goal of a developed India.

Addressing a function at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Adityanath said India cannot develop without Uttar Pradesh making progress and asked the state's municipal bodies to become self-reliant.

"For a developed India, there should be a developed UP and for this, every municipal body should achieve the goal of self-reliance and ease of living," Adityanath said.

To achieve the goal of a developed India, the Narendra Modi government is needed once again in 2024, he added.

The chief minister also lauded Modi for launching the Smart Cities Mission.

"Earlier people used to say that humans are becoming smart, but the prime minister has made cities smart as well," he said.

"A total of 17 municipal corporations of UP are under the Smart Cities Mission. They are becoming smart cities with the cooperation of the Centre," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to connect all its municipal corporations with the Smart Cities Mission, he added.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 3,419 development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore of the Urban Development Department.

He visited the department's exhibition stall and also released the guide of the Urban Development Department.

"It should be the resolve of every Indian to make India a developed country," Adityanath said, adding that the schemes launched were another step towards making India a developed country. PTI ABN RHL