Modi, Nitish in their posts for long years, still they talk about 'jungle raaj' in Bihar: Kharge

Patna, Nov 3 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have been in their posts for 11 and 20 years respectively, still they talk about 'jungle raaj' in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Kharge also questioned the “absence” of Kumar in Modi’s roadshow in Patna and poll rallies elsewhere in Bihar, and asserted that the BJP is not going to make him the CM again.

"PM Modi and Kumar have been in their posts for 11 and 20 years, respectively, still they talk about jungle raaj. Even after 20 years of running the government in Bihar, how can they talk about 'jungle raj'. This shows that the PM has nothing to say about his works... what he had done for Bihar,” he said.

It appears that the Prime Minister has nothing to say about education, health, employment, price rise, MSP and investment, the Congress leader claimed.

"Kumar was not seen along with the PM in his rallies on Sunday. He was also missing from the PM's roadshow in Patna. It's clear that Nitish would not become the CM again. Modi does not talk about making Kumar the CM. This is Modi's strategy to sink Kumar,” he claimed.

Kumar was present neither in the election rallies of Modi at Arrah and Nawada, nor at his roadshow in Patna on Sunday.

“They (BJP leaders) are hatching a conspiracy. Even during the release of NDA's manifesto, he (Kumar) was not allowed to speak,” the Congress president alleged.

Referring to the Bihar government transferring Rs 10,000 into women's accounts a few days before the announcement of the polls, Kharge claimed that the CM thought this would get him women’s votes.

“But the people of Bihar are politically very sharp. Even if someone deposits Rs 10 lakh into their accounts, they will still vote thoughtfully. The question is why the BJP-JD(U) did not remember to give Rs 10,000 to women in 20 years? The public knows that this has been done for the election,” he said.

Modi is the PM, but it seems he has nothing to say about crucial issues, Kharge said.

“The PM has forgotten the issues like demonetisation and MSP; he is giving false promises. He is the Jhooton ki Sardar (leader of liars),” alleged Kharge.

The PM is not serious about the youth, the Congress leader claimed.

"In the name of employment, Modi earlier used to ask them to fry pakoras and now, he asks them to make reels. He is the PM of the country, he should tell people what they have done so far and what they are going to do next," Kharge said.

He asserted that if voted to power in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan will increase the reservation cap beyond 50 per cent.

“We will fulfil our promises; we did it in Rajasthan and Telangana,” the Congress leader said in the press conference.

When asked about the PM's 'katta' remark made on Sunday, Kharge said, "Was Modi present when it happened? What kind of language is the PM using? No one can intimidate Congress, nor is Congress afraid of anyone. Our grand alliance is moving forward with respect and friendship." Modi on Sunday claimed that the Congress had been unwilling to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate and relented only after the RJD pointed a "katta", an unlicensed country-made gun, at its head. PTI PKD NN