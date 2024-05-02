Modi not a ‘crisis’ for country, but definitely one for Sharad Pawar and his party: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a “crisis” for the country, but is definitely one for Sharad Pawar and his party NCP (SP), said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

Fadnavis was responding to Pawar’s criticism of Modi in Kolhapur in the morning.

“I have never seen a prime minister who speaks completely untrue things. I have never seen such degradation of the stature of the PM’s post. I feel Modi is a crisis for the country,” Pawar said.

While campaigning in the state, PM Modi had recently targeted the NCP founder, calling him a “bhatakti atma (wandering soul)”.

“Modi is not a crisis before the country, but he is definitely one for him (Pawar) and his party. After Modi came to power, what happened to his party? Now the NCP is with us... I feel Modi is definitely a challenge before him. But the country loves Modi, and people will respond to this criticism through votes,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader also said that PM Modi used to speak with Rashmi Thackeray over the health of her husband Uddhav Thackeray when the former Shiv Sena chief was under treatment.

“It is the culture of PM Modi to inquire about a person’s well-being. You may be in different political parties, but helping a person caught in a medical situation is our culture, and Modi always follows it,” Fadnavis said. PTI ND NR