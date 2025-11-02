Modi scared of Trump, remote-controlled by big business, alleges Rahul

Begusarai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only "scared" of US President Donald Trump, but was also "remote controlled" by big business.

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, made the stinging attack at an election rally in Begusarai district of Bihar.

"Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time," he said.

"On the other hand, we have Narendra Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani," he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed all the major decisions of the Modi government, like GST and demonetisation, were "aimed at destroying small businesses and benefiting the big ones".

"Our approach is different. We want to promote the small businesses. We want to replace made in China labels on your phones and T-shirts with made in Bihar," said Gandhi.

Claiming that the PM can do anything for votes, the Congress leader said, "Tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas." He said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in the state, it will form a government for every section, not for any particular caste.

Gandhi alleged that the PM was asking youths to watch reels as he wants to divert their attention so that they do not raise questions on real issues, such as unemployment.