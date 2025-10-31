Modi is not a 'Samrat' because many states not yet under him: Kharge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not yet a 'samrat' (emperor) as several states are still ruled by opposition parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday while taking a swipe at him.

Kharge said Modi was sitting alone like a 'raja' (king) wearing a British hat, at the 150th birth anniversary function of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ahmedabad, with none including ministers or the chief minister around him.

"I found it strange, he was sitting alone wearing a British hat like a 'raja' (king), at the event to mark the birth anniversary of Patel. There was neither the CM nor the home minister with him," he told reporters.

When prodded by party colleague Jairam Ramesh that the prime minister was sitting like a "samrat", Kharge said, "He is not a 'samrat' as others (parties) are in power in many states."

"A 'samrat' (emperor) is the one who rules in every state. He is not a 'samrat' in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana and many other states.

"He does not even have a majority, but is running a government on crutches of Nitish Kumar's JDU and N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and you are calling him a 'samrat'. So don't call him 'samrat' even by mistake," Kharge asserted.