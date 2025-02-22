Modi on 2-day visit to MP for GIS; will meet BJP leaders, lay foundation stone of medical facility

Bhopal, Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from Sunday, during which he will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit, lay the foundation stone of a medical facility and interact with BJP leaders, officials said.

He will reach Chhattarpur in Bundelkhand region on Sunday and lay the foundation stone of the Rs 218 crore Medical and Science Research Institute being constructed by a trust of the Bageshwar Dham at around 2pm.

"He will leave from Khajuraho airport for Bhopal at around 2.35 pm. In the evening, he will interact with BJP MPs, MLAs and top functionaries and also hold an organisational meeting. He will stay at Raj Bhavan overnight. On Monday morning, the PM will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit in Bhopal," an official said. PTI COR LAL BNM