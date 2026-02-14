Modi on Pulwama attack's 7th anniversary: 'World saw how govt punished terrorists'

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Rich tributes were paid to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the world has seen how the government responded to the terror attack that took place seven years ago.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the prime minister at a rally in poll-bound Puducherry for his "decisive leadership" and "resolute action" against terrorism, hailing the Balakot airstrike carried out after the Pulwama attack and Operation Sindoor undertaken after the Pahalgam attack.

Several chief ministers and top Congress leaders paid tributes to the soldiers killed and said their service to the nation would always be remembered.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14, 2019, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives, saying their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage." Addressing a public meeting in Guwahati at poll-bound Assam, Modi said the world has seen how the government responded to the terror attack. "After the terror attack, the entire world saw how India punished these terrorists." He added that Operation Sindoor, which was carried out following the terror attack in Pahalgam last year, was also evidence of India's response to terror attacks.

"The Congress did nothing to protect the nation's security but gave only statements and indulged in scams while buying weapons," Modi alleged.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to pay tributes to the soldiers killed in the attack. He said their indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in the nation's collective memory.

Rahul Gandhi, in a Hindi post on X, said, "My heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the audacious terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019.

"The nation will forever remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the defence of Mother India." Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the soldiers' unwavering commitment, unparalleled bravery and selfless service to the motherland will forever inspire every citizen.

The chief ministers of Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana also hailed the soldiers' sacrifice.

In a post on X, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I salute today the brave CRPF jawans who were victims of the Pulwama incident on this day in 2019." UP CM Adityanath said, "Salute to all the brave sons of Mother India who sacrificed their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. The sacrifice of our immortal soldiers is a proclamation of the invincible resolve of Indian valour, which always inspires us to eradicate terrorism from its roots. Jai Hind." Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said while the world marks February 14 as a day of love, it was also a day to acknowledge "the greatest love of all, the love for one's nation. Their bravery will never be forgotten, and their families will always be in our prayers." Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, in a post on X, said, "On this solemn day, we bow our heads in profound respect and remembrance of the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the tragic terror attack at Pulwama." "The people of Manipur stand in complete solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes and reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of our great nation," Singh said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann posted on X, "We pay our heartfelt tribute to all the martyrs who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Our nation will forever remember the sacrifice of these brave soldiers." Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the "supreme sacrifice of mother India's valiant sons is an indelible symbol of the nation's unity, security, and resolve. Their indomitable courage and patriotism forever inspire us to stand united and firm against terrorism." Senior leaders and workers of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP visited Lethpora, the site of the attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and paid floral tributes.

BJP's J-K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the bravery of the slain CRPF personnel has brought peace and progress to Kashmir.

He, however, criticised Kashmir-based political parties for not paying tribute to the martyrs.

"If a terrorist dies, these regional parties visit their homes for mourning, but none of them came here today to pay tribute to our soldiers," Thakur said.

Former Manipur CM Biren Singh, UP deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also paid homage to the CRPF personnel.

In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee said the soldiers' deaths call for accountability, vigilance, and a robust national strategy against the forces that threaten our sovereignty.

"As a nation, we owe our martyrs transparency in matters of security, unity beyond partisan divides and a commitment to protecting every life," the TMC leader said. PTI TEAM SKY SKY