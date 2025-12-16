Modi on two-day visit to Assam from Dec 20, Himanta reviews preparations

Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the state from December 20.

The PM will arrive here at 2.45 pm on Saturday and inaugurate a statue of Assam's first CM, Gopinath Bordoloi, at Borjhar, Sarma told reporters.

He will then inaugurate the new terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The PM is also scheduled to address a public meeting near the airport, where Sarma reviewed the arrangements being made.

After the rally, Modi will go to the state BJP headquarters to interact with leaders and party workers from across Assam, where elections will be due in a few months.

The PM will stay the night at the state guesthouse in Koinadhora. The next morning, the PM will hold 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with select students aboard a ship on the Brahmaputra.

He will then visit the newly-built 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra', before leaving for Namrup in Dibrugarh district to lay the foundation of the Rs 12,000-crore ammonia-urea plant.

Sarma had reviewed the arrangements being made for the PM's visit to Namrup on December 10.

"In a few days from now, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will lay the foundation stone of the 12 lakh MT Ammonia Urea plant in Namrup which will further accelerate the industrial landscape in Assam," the CM posted on X.

"Assam awaits this historic moment and Adarniya Modi Ji's arrival," he said.

The PM is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Namrup. PTI DG DG SOM