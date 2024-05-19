Modi pans Mamata for remarks against RKM, Bharat Sevashram Sangha

Purulia/Bishnupur, May 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks against the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, alleging that she is "under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists" and "threatened" these socio-religious organisations to "appease" TMC's vote bank.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Purulia and Bishnupur, Modi stated that the TMC has crossed the limits of decency by spreading falsehood against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

"The TMC, which has intimidated and threatened the people of Bengal during elections, has crossed all limits this time. Today, in the country and the world, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are known for service and morality, but the chief minister of Bengal is openly threatening them, warning them from an open platform," he said.

Modi claimed that threats were issued to appease the vote bank.

“West Bengal Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is threatening them. They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank,” he reiterated.

Modi emphasised that these organisations have millions of followers worldwide and their sole aim is to serve the people.

"The TMC has pointed fingers at them. So much courage! Just to please their vote bank?" he questioned.

Addressing another rally at Bishnupur, the prime minister accused Banerjee of being under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists to attack the saints and monks of the country.

“The TMC is jittery because the party sees its time is over. In their desperation, TMC leaders have started hurling abuses at prestigious organisations like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. These organisations have brought glory to Bengal, but the CM of this state claims that they are ruining Bengal. Under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists, she has publicly insulted our faith,” he stated.

Addressing an election rally in Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, Banerjee had claimed, "Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so. This is not done. We respect the monks.” The prime minister criticised the “corrupt INDIA bloc, including the TMC,” saying, "Modi guarantees that none of the corrupt people will be spared.” “After the new government is formed on June 4, corrupt people will spend their lives in jail. Action against them will intensify after the Lok Sabha poll results," he added.

Modi alleged that the TMC and Congress are two sides of the same coin when it comes to corruption.

He asserted that the TMC, Congress, and the Left might be three different parties, but their sins are the same and “that is why they formed the INDIA bloc.” “These parties have only given empty promises to the poor, women, and SC and ST communities. Wherever they formed governments, they destroyed the states. Bengal is a prime example of that,” he said.

Modi accused the INDIA bloc parties of operating on a "model of misrule, corruption, appeasement, and dynastic politics".

“The INDIA bloc has used every tool in their arsenal, but all their attempts have failed. I have exposed their deeds to you. They want to undermine the Constitution, promote infiltration, and oppose the implementation of the CAA to appease their vote bank,” he claimed.

The prime minister criticised the TMC's vote-bank politics, saying the party "refrained from taking action against culprits in Sandeshkhali and is now pointing fingers at women who suffered atrocities".

"The incident of Sandeshkhali has shaken the women of Bengal. The TMC has dehumanised women of SC and ST communities to protect Shahjahan Sheikh. The leaders of TMC are pointing fingers at the women who suffered atrocities," he said.

Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali, was arrested and suspended from the TMC for six years.

Modi's remarks come amid multiple purported videos of Sandeshkhali women circulating in the public domain, claiming that a local saffron party leader made those women sign blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of those videos, which have kept the state’s political situation volatile in recent days.

Hitting out at the corruption of the TMC, Modi said, “Everything of the corrupt TMC leaders will be sold.” “The TMC has not even spared your children in its hunger for money. The 'teacher recruitment scam' has put the future of not only the youth but also the coming generations at stake. Poor parents sold their houses and land parcels, took loans and bribed their (TMC) ministers,” he said at the rally. PTI PNT BDC