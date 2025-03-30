Modi pays tributes to RSS founders, says their memorial dedicated to values of Indian culture

Nagpur, Mar 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur and paid tributes at the memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M S Golwalkar.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former Sangh general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, both hailing from Nagpur, were present during Modi’s visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the administrative headquarters of the RSS.

Modi also met with RSS officer-bearers in the Smruti Bhavan located at the memorial and took group pictures with them.

The memorials are dedicated to the values of Indian culture, nationalism and the organisation, Modi wrote in Hindi in a message book at the venue.

"The memorial of the two strong pillars of RSS is an inspiration to lakhs of swayamsevaks who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation," the PM said in his message.

"I am overwhelmed to visit the Smruti Mandir which cherishes the memories of Param Pujaniya Dr Hedgewar and Pujya Guruji," he added.

Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's Pratipada programme, marking Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

He visited the memorial for the first time after becoming the PM.

Earlier, late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir when he was the prime minister on August 27, 2000.

Modi on Sunday also visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis, Union minister Gadkari and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule welcomed Modi after he arrived at the airport here.