Modi pitches India as ‘steady lighthouse’ amid global tensions, trade disruptions

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched India as a “steady lighthouse” for the world amid global tensions, trade disruptions and shifting supply chains.

"India stands as a symbol of strategic autonomy, peace and inclusive growth," Modi said, addressing the Maritime Leaders Conclave at the India Maritime Week 2025 event in Mumbai.

India’s vibrant democracy and reliability are something which makes India special, Modi said.

“When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse. India can play the role of such a lighthouse with a lot of strength,” he said.

“Amid global tensions, trade disruptions and shifting supply chains, India is symbol of strategic autonomy, peace and inclusive growth,” Modi said.

He said the country’s maritime and trade initiatives are a part of a broader vision and cited the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as an example of redefining trade routes in the future.

India's maritime sector is advancing with great speed and energy, Modi said, adding that the country’s ports are now counted among the most efficient in the developing world.

“We have replaced over a century-old colonial shipping laws with modern and futuristic laws suited for the 21st century,” Modi said.

“Today, India's ports are counted among the most efficient in the developing world. In many aspects, they are performing even better than those in the developed world,” Modi said.

The new shipping laws strengthen the role of state maritime boards and promote integration of digital technologies into port management, he said.

Under the Maritime India Vision, over 150 initiatives have been launched, resulting in significant improvements across the maritime sector, he said.

The capacity of India's major ports has doubled, and turnaround times have been significantly reduced, Modi said.

Cruise tourism has gained substantial momentum and inland waterways have experienced remarkable growth, with cargo movement increasing by more than 700 per cent, he said.

The number of operational waterways has expanded from just three to an impressive 32, he said. “Furthermore, the net annual surplus of our ports has seen a nine-fold increase over the past decade,” Modi said.

The maritime sector is driving India's growth, the PM said. Over the last decade, it has transformed significantly, boosting trade and port infrastructure, he added.

“A quarter of the 21st century has passed. The next 25 years of this century are even more crucial, so our focus is on Blue Economy and Sustainable Coastal Development,” Modi said.

“We are placing great emphasis on green logistics, port connectivity and coastal industrial clusters,” he said, adding that significant strides have been made to drive next-generation reforms in the maritime sector.

“The year 2025 has been a landmark year for the country’s maritime sector, marked by several significant achievements. India's first deep-water international transshipment hub, Vizhinjam Port, became operational this year.

“Adding to the nation's pride, the world's largest container vessel recently docked at the port, showcasing its global capability,” Modi said.

During the fiscal year 2024–2025, India's major ports achieved a record-breaking cargo throughput, setting new benchmarks in efficiency, he said.

Kandla Port made history by launching the nation's first megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen facility, Modi said. PTI AA VT VT