Modi praises farmers of Kalahandi for 'vegetable revolution'

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the farmers of Golamunda block in Odisha's Kalahandi district for the "vegetable revolution" in the area.

Advertisment

Speaking in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi hailed them for establishing a farmer producer organisation (FPO) and using modern technology to bring a 'vegetable revolution' in Kalahandi district, which was once known for its grim tales of poverty and people's migration.

"Where once farmers were forced to migrate, today, Golamunda block of Kalahandi has become a vegetable hub. How did this change come about?" he asked.

It started with a small group of just 10 farmers. This group together established an FPO (farmer producer organization)- 'Kisan Utpad Sangh', started using modern technology in farming, and today their FPO is doing business worth crores of rupees, the PM said, adding that now more than 200 farmers are associated with this FPO, including 45 women farmers.

Advertisment

"Together, these people are cultivating tomatoes in 200 acres and bitter gourd in 150 acres. Now the annual turnover of this FPO has also risen to more than Rs 1.5 crore," Modi said in his speech, adding that vegetables from Kalahandi are reaching not only various districts of Odisha, but also other states, and the farmers there are now learning new techniques of potato and onion cultivation.

He said that this success of Kalahandi teaches what can be done with determination and collective effort. "I urge all of you to encourage FPO in your area and join farmer producer organizations and strengthen them," Modi said.

He said: "Remember - big changes are possible even through small beginnings. We just need determination and team spirit." Krushna Nag, who was working as a truck driver some years ago is now cultivating vegetables over 15 acres of land and is able to sustain his family without remaining out of the house for months together as a driver. "I am really happy and would thank the PM for recognizing our efforts," Nag said.

Advertisment

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a post on X said, "Golamunda in Kalahandi district of Odisha has today become a 'Vegetable Hub'. Farmers are now joining hands through Farmer Production Organizations and using modern farming methods. More than 200 farmers have joined this, including 45 women farmers. - Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi #MaanKiBaat".

Odisha's Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department secretary Arabinda Padhee in a post on X said: "Proud to see our Agriculture Production Centre (APC) initiative featured in Hon Prime Minister’s #MannKiBaat today! The FPO in Golamunda, Kalahandi is a shining example of its success. I’ve had the privilege of visiting the village and witnessing the transformative firsthand." BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar who hails from Kalahandi district thanked the PM for highlighting vegetable revolution in the district.

"Thank you, Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, for highlighting the remarkable story of Kalahandi's 'Vegetable Revolution' in #MannKiBaat," he posted on X. PTI AAM AAM RG