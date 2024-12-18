Modi-Rahul first face-off over NHRC chairperson; Chandrachud in race

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to get its next Chairperson soon at a significant selection committee meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Advertisment

For the first time, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come face to face on an appointment.

While several names are doing the rounds, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is considered to be the front-runner for the role of NHRC Chairperson.

The NHRC, established to protect and promote human rights, plays a pivotal role in ensuring accountability and justice. The selection of its chief is thus a matter of national interest.

Advertisment

The meeting's agenda includes not only the selection of the NHRC chief but also discussions on the broader framework of the commission's operations, especially in light of recent human rights challenges faced in various parts of the country.

The NHRC chairperson is appointed by the President of India based on the recommendations of a six-member committee chaired by the Prime Minister.

Other members of the committee include Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Leaders of the Opposition in both Houses of Parliament and Union Home Minister.

Advertisment

The Chairperson must be a retired Chief Justice of India or a retired Judge of the Supreme Court.

The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, originally stipulated that only a retired Chief Justice of India could be appointed as the NHRC Chairperson.

However, an amendment to the Act in 2019 expanded the eligibility criteria to include retired Judges of the Supreme Court.

Advertisment

The NHRC is an independent statutory body responsible for protecting and promoting human rights in India.

The outcome of today's meeting will be closely watched by human rights activists, legal experts, and political analysts alike, as it will set the tone for human rights governance in India for the coming years.