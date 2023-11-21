Modi, Raje share stage at election rally, first time since announcement of Rajasthan polls

Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Ahead of polling in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje shared the stage at an election rally on Tuesday with many seeing it as an attempt to send out a message that everything was fine between her and the BJP high command.

This was the first rally in which Modi and Raje were present together since the elections were announced. Raje is considered among the leaders in the race for the chief minister's post if the BJP wins the Assembly elections in the state.

At the rally in Baran district's Anta, Raje praised Modi and said the people of the country are eagerly waiting for him to score a hat-trick by winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She said the entire country recognizes Modi's strength and now the entire world is accepting his leadership.

Modi was welcomed on the stage with a big garland. Both Raje and Modi were in the frame. Her son and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh and the party's local candidates were present at the election meeting.

Raje sat on one side of Modi and Dushyant on the other side. During the event, Modi was seen talking to both of them.

Voting for the assembly elections in the state will be held on November 25 while counting of votes will take place on December 3.