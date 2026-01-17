Modi recalls role of TMC MP's father in saving Malda for India; lawmaker responds with restraint

Malda/ Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public tribute to veteran lawyer and Hindu Mahasabha leader Shibendu Shekhar Ray for his role in ensuring Malda's inclusion in India during Partition has sparked political and historical interest in West Bengal, even as his son, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, reacted with measured pride.

Addressing a public meeting in Malda on Saturday, Modi began his speech by paying homage to Shibendu Shekhar, recalling his intervention in 1947 when Malda's fate remained uncertain amid demands by the Muslim League to include the district in then East Pakistan.

"I first bow with reverence to Malda's great son Shibendu Shekhar Ray, whose efforts ensured that Malda's identity survived," the prime minister said, surprising many in the audience.

Earlier in the day, the BJP's West Bengal unit had presented Modi with a framed photograph of Ray as the first memento at the event. The photograph was handed over by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, drawing attention as he is the father of a sitting TMC parliamentarian.

Shibendu Shekhar Ray, a prominent civil lawyer in pre-Independence Malda and district secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha, was known for his wide acceptability across political lines. He was closely associated with academician and Mahasabha leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee since his university days and played a significant behind-the-scenes role during the Partition negotiations.

According to his son Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, when the prospect of Malda being placed in East Pakistan appeared imminent, his father initiated efforts to challenge the move by approaching eminent barrister N C Chatterjee, the father of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee.

With Chatterjee preoccupied with safeguarding south Bengal and Kolkata, Shibendu Shekhar Roy turned to Mookerjee, who advised him on the course of action and enabled him to personally present Malda's historical, demographic and administrative case before the Bengal Boundary Commission. Scholars such as Bidhu Shekhar Shastri and historian Sir Jadunath Sarkar also assisted in preparing the memorandum submitted to the panel, the MP said.

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray struck a restrained but emotional note.

This is history, and there is no scope to deny it, he said, adding that Malda remains within India because his father spearheaded the movement for its retention.

"A political party may try to appropriate or disapprove history that is not my concern. But as the son of someone who played a historic role in ensuring Malda remained in India, if the Prime Minister pays tribute to him, should I feel unhappy? Of course not," Ray told PTI.

"Not only me, but my siblings, relatives and extended family members feel proud. Just because I belong to the Trinamool Congress, should I feel sad? That would make no sense," he said.

Ray also recalled his father's ideological journey, noting that Shibendu Shekhar Roy had been close to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. "After Netaji left India, many who were close to the Congress felt sidelined," he said.

"My father argued that if Malda, a Muslim-majority district, went to East Pakistan, Hindus would be reduced to second-class citizens. He believed the decision had to be fought before the Boundary Commission," Ray said.

While Modi's reference to the father of a TMC MP from a BJP stage was politically striking, Ray chose to frame the moment as long-overdue historical recognition rather than contemporary political messaging.

"This is a chapter of Malda's Partition-era history that deserves to be remembered beyond present-day political divides," he said. PTI PNT NN