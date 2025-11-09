Modi releases special postage stamps on Uttarakhand's 25th foundation day

Dehradun, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a special series of postage stamps and a coffee table book to mark the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand's formation.

At the grand celebration held at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) here, the prime minister unveiled the stamps issued by the Uttarakhand Postal Circle showcasing the state's major pilgrimage sites and cultural symbols, an official statement said.

Through the stamps, the religious, cultural and natural heritage of Uttarakhand has been given a new identity at the national level, it added.

Modi launched a coffee table book titled “Gauravshali Ateet, Sashakt Vartaman aur Sunehra Bhavishya” (Glorious past, empowered present and bright future), which showcases through a collection of photographs how Uttarakhand has combined its tradition with progress, it said.

The prime minister also transferred more than Rs 62.48 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of approximately 28,000 farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The initiative will provide the state's farmers with protection against natural disasters and crop damage, the statement said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the prime minister with a replica of the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the winter residence of Kedarnath Dham, and a symbolic memento, the statement said. PTI DPT RHL