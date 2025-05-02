PM Modi remembers Adi Shankaracharya, pays tribute to Pope Francis at Kerala port event

Thiruvananthapuram: The commissioning ceremony of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport here on Friday saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering Adi Shankaracharya and paying tribute to Pope Francis, who died recently.

In a speech that blended national development with political undertones aimed at the opposition INDIA alliance, Modi referred to Adi Shankaracharya’s contribution to awakening the nation's spiritual consciousness--an assertion of his party's idea of cultural nationalism.

At the same time, Modi sought to strengthen the BJP's outreach to the state's significant Christian population by joining those mourning the loss of the Pope.

Addressing the gathering, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan--a veteran Communist leader--and Congress Working Committee member and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, Modi recalled that three years ago, he had the privilege of visiting the revered birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, Kalady in Kerala.

He expressed his joy at the installation of a grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the Vishwanath Dham complex in his parliamentary constituency, Kashi. The Prime Minister said the statue stands as a tribute to the immense spiritual wisdom and teachings of the philosopher.

Modi also mentioned the honour of unveiling another statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the sacred Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. He noted that the day of the port's commissioning also coincided with the reopening of the Kedarnath temple to devotees.

The PM underscored that Adi Shankaracharya established monasteries across the country and helped awaken the spiritual consciousness of the nation. He said Shankaracharya's efforts laid the foundation for a unified and spiritually enlightened Bharat.

Highlighting Kerala as a land of harmony and tolerance, Modi pointed out that the Saint Thomas Church, one of the oldest shrines in the world, was established here centuries ago.

He acknowledged the recent global moment of grief following the passing of Pope Francis, noting that President Droupadi Murmu represented India at the funeral and paid respects on behalf of the nation.

Paying tribute to the Pope, Modi praised his spirit of service and efforts to promote inclusivity within the Christian tradition, saying the world would always remember his contributions.

He also reflected on his personal interactions with Pope Francis, expressing gratitude for the warmth he received and the inspiring discussions they shared on humanity, service, and peace.