Modi represents Ram-Laxman while Tejashwi and Lalu stand for Babur-Aurangzeb: Assam CM in Bihar

Patna, Nov 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood for ideals embodied by Lord Ram while INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, and his father Lalu Prasad who heads the RJD, represented the legacy of "Babur-Aurangzeb".

The senior BJP leader made the remarks while addressing a rally in Chanpatia assembly segment of the poll-bound state's West Champaran district, where he also slammed AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for advocating that a Muslim should become the chief minister of Bihar.

"Only one who worships Lord Ram and is devoted like Laxman deserves to be the chief minister of Bihar. The people of the state will choose a leader on their own. They do not need Owaisi's advice. And if he is getting too restless, I offer him to get a ticket to Pakistan. He can get people of his choice elected there", said Sarma.

He added, "Modi represents the ideals embodied by Ram and Laxman. On the other hand, Tejashwi and Lalu represents the legacy of Babur-Aurangzeb. The assembly polls are a battle between these two visions".

"It is after a long time that in the country Hindus are able to live, speak and move freely. That has been made possible by the leadership of Modi, who in Bihar, is assisting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I am sure the people here will vote for the NDA", Sarma added.

Later, talking to the media, Sarma, who was with the Congress till 2015, criticised the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who had on Tuesday spoken of the armed forces having less than proportionate representation of the deprived castes.

"Rahul Gandhi is an enemy of the country", said the Assam CM, who also alleged that opponents of the BJP were criticising the SIR because "they depend on votes of Bangladeshi immigrants to win elections". PTI NAC MNB