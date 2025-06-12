Modi responsible for transformative changes in India over past decade: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jun 12(PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded the transformative changes witnessed in India over the past decade, attributing them to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a felicitation event for meritorious students here, Adityanath asserted that a new India is emerging under Modi's guidance, characterised by the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat" (One India, Great India).

The chief minister highlighted technology as the foundation for progress and public service as the means of governance.

"Government does not mean owner, government does not mean king. Government means one that can become a participant for the common man," Adityanath said, adding that a government should be sensitive to the needs of the common people and committed to public service as its life's resolution.

Without taking names, he further remarked that there was a time when a certain political party that ruled Uttar Pradesh had turned cheating into a birthright for many, damaging the state's image and creating an identity crisis for its youth.

Adityanath also highlighted his government's initiative to conduct copy-free examinations over the past eight years, indicating that the positive outcomes are now becoming apparent.

"Today, the youth and citizens of Uttar Pradesh, wherever they go, be it within the country or globally, no one will question them," the chief minister said. PTI CDN MPL MPL