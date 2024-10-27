Modi, Sanchez to meet in Durbar Hall of iconic Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez on Monday in the Durbar Hall of the iconic Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara that has played host to many royal concerts and cultural events.

The two leaders will also have lunch at the iconic palace that was built in the late 19th century by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the then ruler of the erstwhile state of Baroda, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

"We are all geared up for tomorrow when the Lukshmi Vilas Palace will host the two leaders. The meeting will take place in the Durbar Hall and the luncheon will happen in the banquet hall on the premises of the palace," a palace source told PTI.

The menu will have cuisines reflective of both Gujarati and Spanish culinary heritage, the source said.

While the details of the meeting between Modi and Sanchez is still under tight wraps, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday issued an advisory on the Sanchez's India visit, sharing details of his itinerary.

According to the itinerary, the Spanish prime minister will arrive in Vadodara, Gujarat in the early hours of Monday.

Around 10 am, he will visit the manufacturing facility for C-295 aircraft, and there will be a 'Shobha Yatra' en route to the facility.

The Ministry of Defence in September 2021 signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain for supply of 56 aircraft. Of these 56 aircraft, a total of 16 will be brought in flyaway condition directly from Spain, and 40 will be built in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL).

On Monday, Modi and Sanchez are slated to inaugurate the Final Assembly Line (FAL) plant of C-295 aircraft in Vadodara, whose foundation was laid by Modi in October 2022.

At 11 am, the two leaders will have a meeting at the historic palace where Sanchez will also be accorded a cultural welcome, as per the itinerary.

The MEA, earlier this week, while announcing the visit of Sanchez, had said that during the visit, he will "hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi".

Vadodara (earlier Baroda) is a heritage city and the Lukshmi Vilas Palace is still the home of the erstwhile royals of Baroda, whose rulers over the centuries have built some of the most iconic buildings in that city.

The palace with about 170 rooms, including the grand Durbar Hall, is an architectural jewel surrounded by luxuriant lawns and lush gardens dotted with graceful marble urns and Italianate sculptures. It is said to be four times the size of London’s Buckingham Palace.

Built as a royal residence during the reign (1875-1939) of then Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda, the palace was designed by Major Charles Mant, largely in Indo-Saracenic style, with a few other architectural elements also included and was completed in 1890.

In January 2023, it played host to the 10th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance, during which over 200 rare vintage cars were displayed in its premises, including some of the magnificent machines which originally belonged to the Baroda State and have been painstakingly restored in the last few years.

Titular king and queen of the erstwhile Baroda State Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhikaraje Gaekwad, among other dignitaries, had also attended the opening ceremony of the grand event.

According to the website of the Vadodara District Collectorate, at the time of construction, the palace boasted the most modern amenities such as elevators, and the interior is reminiscent of a large European country house.

Its ornate Durbar Hall, which is sometimes the venue of music concerts and other cultural events, has a Venetian mosaic floor, Belgium stained glass windows and walls with intricate mosaic decorations.

"Outside of the Durbar Hall is an Italinate courtyard of water fountains. The palace houses a remarkable collection of old armoury and sculptures in bronze, marble and terracotta by Fellici," the website added. PTI KND KVK KVK