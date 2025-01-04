Modi sending 'chadar' to Ajmer Sharif a positive gesture: Nasiruddin Chishti

Jaipur: Ajmer Sharif Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan's son Nasiruddin Chishti on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sending a 'chadar' to the dargah must be seen in a positive manner.

He said Modi's gesture was in line with a long tradition followed by the prime ministers.

His remark came in response to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who earlier said Modi's sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah would do no good.

"Owaisi's statement is not appropriate. He can read the message of the prime minister which he sent with the chadar to know his views," Chishti said.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a 'chadar' sent by Modi at Ajmer Dargah on the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

At the dargah, he read out the PM's message in which he called on people from across religions to work in harmony.

Modi in his message also talked about saints and fakirs who went among the people and illuminated their lives at various points in Indian history.

"One of them, Khwaja Garib Nawaz, played an important role in fostering love and harmony in the society. His ideals, dedicated to peace and brotherhood, will continue to inspire generations," the minister said, reading the message.

In Hyderabad, Owaisi alleged that Modi's sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Sharif would do no good as he asked him to take steps to stop claims being filed in courts disputing the existing mosques or dargahs.