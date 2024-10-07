Modi set example of value-based politics, other leaders can learn from him: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an example of value-based politics and other leaders, irrespective of their party affiliation, should learn how he worked with a clean image.

BJP leader Fadnavis was speaking to reporters in Nagpur and replying to a query on PM Modi completing 23 years in public office.

"Modiji gave us an example of value-based politics. I feel all political leaders, irrespective of any party, should learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how all these years, as chief minister and prime minister, the way he worked with a clean image," Fadnavis said.

To a query on BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil likely to join NCP (SP), the former state chief minister said it is an old news.

Patil on Friday announced he would be joining the NCP (SP) along with his supporters, a day after he met party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

The state assembly elections are likely to be held next month.

Patil, who has been elected as MLA four times from Indapur, is aspiring to contest from the seat again.

The seat is represented by the BJP’s alliance partner NCP, which is likely to field sitting MLA Dattatray Bharne again this time.

To a query on BJP workers gathering in large numbers at the party offices ahead of the state polls, Fadnavis said, "Whenever the elections are near, the number of those seeking tickets increases. We listen to what they want to say."