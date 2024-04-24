'Modi & Shah are sellers and Ambani-Adani are buyers': Kharge's sharp attack on BJP-led Centre

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Apr 24 (PTI) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with selling state-owned factories established decades ago to Ambani and Adani.

He also challenged Modi to recover the looted money from the Gandhi family instead of blaming them though none of its members has been Prime Minister, Chief Minister or any Minister since 1989. "Modi says the Gandhi family looted the country. You are the Prime Minister, recover the looted money".

“Modi says he has done big things. What have you done? You are selling and eating the big factories former PM Jawaharlal Nehru had established,” Kharge said addressing a public meeting at Afzalpur in his home district of Kalaburagi.

The Congress has fielded Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani from Kalaburagi, which will go for polls on May 7.

He alleged: “What’s happening in this country is that there are two sellers and two buyers. The sellers are Modi and Shah and buyers are Ambani and Adani.” Kharge claimed that Modi and Shah are "living for Ambani and Adani and not for the people of the country." “They (Modi and Shah) want power for them (Ambani and Adani) and not for you,” Kharge told the crowd. PTI GMS RS GMS ROH