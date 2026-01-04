Modi, Shah likely to visit Assam this month: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to visit the state later the month.

"Honourable prime minister might come on January 17-18. The Union home minister has been invited on January 29. Both the invitations are in the preliminary stage," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Changsari in Kamrup district.

"Both of them are likely to come, though the programmes have not been confirmed yet," he added.

Sarma had said earlier that Modi will lay the foundation stones of the 32-km Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project, Twin Tube underwater tunnel from Gohpur to Numaligarh, and a new railway line between Kokrajhar and Gelephu in Bhutan, during his likely January visit.

The prime minister is also expected to witness a ‘Bagurumba’ dance performance by 10,000 artistes. PTI SSG SSG MNB