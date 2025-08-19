Modi, Shah pay homage to Tripura's Maharaja Bir Bikram on 117th birth anniversary

Agartala, Aug 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among a host of leaders to pay tribute to Tripura’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on Tuesday on his 117th birth anniversary. Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the last king of the Manikya dynasty, is widely regarded as the architect of modern Tripura.

“Remembering Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Ji on his birth anniversary. He is admired for his exemplary efforts in developing Tripura. His passion for public service, commitment to empowering the poor and dedication to social upliftment continue to inspire us greatly. The Central Government and the Government of Tripura are working tirelessly to realise his vision,” Modi said in a post on X.

In another post, Shah said his farsighted reforms laid the foundation for Tripura’s progress.

“Homage to Tripura Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Ji on his Jayanti. He is remembered as the ‘Architect of Modern Tripura,’ whose farsighted reforms in education, infrastructure, and governance laid the foundation for the state’s progress. His legacy continues to inspire generations,” Shah said.

BJP national president J P Nadda, too, paid homage to Maharaja Bir Bikram on his birth anniversary.

“I bow in tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur, the ‘Architect of Modern Tripura,’ on his birth anniversary. His time as ruler was a defining chapter in Tripura’s journey, shaping its growth and setting strong foundations for future development. His legacy continues to guide us in working with deep commitment for the progress and welfare of the people of Tripura,” Nadda wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, speaking at a function to mark the occasion, said erstwhile regimes had not accorded due respect to the kings of the Manikya dynasty despite their contribution towards the state's development.

It is the BJP-led government that has given all the respect these kings deserve, he asserted.

Saha said the Tripura government has been working tirelessly to fulfill the dreams that Maharaja Bir Bikram could not realise in his lifetime. PTI PS RBT