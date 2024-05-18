Advertisment
National

Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh to campaign in Odisha from Sunday

NewsDrum Desk
Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are scheduled to address election meetings in Odisha in the next three days, a senior BJP leader said on Saturday.

The defence minister will address three meetings on Sunday at Rairakhol, Patna and Khurda, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said.

Modi will reach Bhubaneswar at 7 pm on Sunday and hold an hour-long review meeting with the party workers at the state BJP office.

The prime minister is scheduled to hold a road show in Puri at 8 am after having a 'darshan' of Lord Jagannath at the 12th-century shrine on Monday.

Then he will address two public meetings - one in Angul at 9.30 am and the other in Cuttack at 11.30 am.

On May 21, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Sambalpur before addressing poll rallies at Keonjhar, Parjang and Nayagarh. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN

