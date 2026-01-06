Modi, Shah setting up ''illegal buffer zones'' in Manipur, alleges Congress MP

Imphal, Jan 6 (PTI) Manipur Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have divided the northeastern state by setting up "illegal buffer zones".

Akoijam was visiting Saiton Nganukon in Bishnupur, a day after two persons were injured in two consecutive explosions in the district, and was allegedly stopped from proceeding further by central forces at an "illegal buffer zone" in the village.

"Everywhere, there are buffer zones... I can walk freely on one side, but cannot on another side. Amit Shah ji and Modi ji... You're dividing my own home state by putting up illegal buffer zones,” he asserted.

"Some people are stopped at these buffer zones as they belong to the Meitei community, while some are stopped as they belong to the Kuki community. Is this what the Constitution tells us?” Akoijam said.

BJP leaders could not be contacted for comments.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023.

Manipur is currently under President's rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. PTI CORR RBT