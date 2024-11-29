Modi, Shah to begin 3-day visit to Odisha to attend DGP conference

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Odisha for three days from Friday, during which they will attend the All India DGP/IGP Conference starting here later in the day.

Advertisment

While Shah will arrive in the Odisha state capital earlier, Modi is scheduled to reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at about 4.20 pm, according to the official programme.

Keeping in view the traffic arrangements made for the programme, the state government declared closure of all schools at 1 PM in the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction on Friday, an official release said.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at about 4.20 pm. He is scheduled to attend a felicitation programme at the airport.

Advertisment

Modi will then head to Raj Bhavan at 5 pm. He is scheduled to chair a party meeting at the BJP office from 6 pm to 8.30 pm. He will then head back to Raj Bhavan, where he will stay the night.

On Saturday, the PM is scheduled to arrive at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan at 8.30 am for the all-India DGP/IGP conference being held for the first time in Odisha. He will be there till 8 pm.

The next day, Modi will leave Raj Bhavan for the Lok Seva Bhavan at 8 am to attend the conference and remain there till 4.30 pm before returning to New Delhi.

Advertisment

PM Modi is visiting the state for the third time after the Lok Sabha elections.

He had come to the state on his birthday on September 17 to launch the Subhadra Yojana, a flagship women empowerment scheme in the state. He had also visited Odisha on June 12 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

Meanwhile, DGPs of all the states and Union Territories and chiefs of various security agencies have already reached the Odisha state capital for the conference. PTI AAM NN