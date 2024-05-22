Modi, Shah to undertake another round of campaigning in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on May 29, aiming to provide a final boost to BJP's electioneering efforts in the state, party sources said.

Modi's upcoming visit will include addresses at two election rallies in Balasore and Kendrapada Parliamentary constituencies, BJP’s election in-charge for Odisha, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said.

This will mark Modi’s fourth visit to Odisha within a month, highlighting BJP's concerted efforts to strengthen its electoral prospects in the state.

Previously, the PM visited Odisha on May 6, 10, and 19, during which he addressed seven election rallies and held two road shows in Bhubaneswar and Puri.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit Odisha on May 25, where he will address election rallies in Baripada, Chandbali, Korei, and Nimapara (Jagatsinghpur).

Odisha's Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are being conducted in four phases. The first two rounds took place on May 13 and 20, with two more phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1. Vote counting is set for June 4. PTI AAM AAM MNB