Modi should apologise for MCC violations, SC should take action: SKM

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "continuous violation" of the Model Code of Conduct and urged the Supreme Court to act against those who breached law during the election period.

It also said all are equal before the law and Modi cannot be an exception.

"SKM demands Narendra Modi, the newly-elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to tender public apology for the continuous violation of the Model Code of conduct or face prosecution as per the law. All are equal before the law and Modi cannot be an exception," the SKM said in a statement.

"Narendra Modi along with many of the top leaders of BJP had violated the MCC many ways by spreading venomous hatred against the principal minority community of India, misusing religious faith of the common people for electoral gains and resorted to blatant lies, misused the State machinery and even intimidated the political opposition," it said.

The farmers' union said it had demanded the Election Commission to take action against misuse of religion and communal propaganda by Modi, but the poll panel paid no heed.

"Consistently instigating hatred against minorities fosters alienation and insecurity among the minorities which breeds fundamentalist trends and weakens the secular foundations. This provides opportunity to minority communalism, isolates the minorities and hampers the common movement of farmers, workers and all oppressed sections," the SKM said.

It further said people have voted sensibly by rejecting BJP's divisive tactics. "The people's verdict reflected in BJP losing single party majority after ten years and the reduced margin of Narendra Modi in Varanasi." The SKM also urged the Supreme Court to take note of the violations that happened during the election period, and take action on it. PTI AO ZMN