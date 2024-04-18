Modi should be made PM for 3rd term to realise dream of 'Viksit Bharat': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Highlighting the development and welfare initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said Modi should be made Prime Minister for a third term to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

He addressed a rally Thursday evening at Medak in Telangana as BJP candidate from Medak Lok Sabha constituency M Raghunandan Rao filed his nomination.

Sawant spoke about the welfare of women, youth and farmers which, he said, had a special focus in BJP's manifesto.

"The development that Modi ji is doing, the development of 'Nari Shakti', 'Yuva Shakti', 'Kisan Shakti' and 'Garib Kalyan' to realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) -- Modi ji does not see any caste and religion in development," he said.

It was Modi who first gave 33 per cent reservation to women (yet to be implemented) and also implemented welfare measures such as construction of toilets, housing for poor, supply of electricity and supply of water under 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme, he said.

Referring to the NDA government's schemes for youth, including Mudra loans and Startup India, he said Modi should be made PM for a third term to ensure development of the schemes.

Sawant, who also talked about the other schemes and welfare measures such as 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' and free ration, said the people have only seen the "trailer" during the 10-year rule of Modi.

"Picture abhi baaki hai' (the picture is still pending)," he said, emphasising the BJP's promises of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 'One Nation, One Election' and the welfare of all sections of society.

"BRS "looted" Telangana for 10 years and Congress is "looting" now and they should be "sent home" in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

The process of filing nominations began in Telangana on Thursday. Polling would be held for all 17 LS seats in Telangana on May 13.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy referred to BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao's reported comments that a false case has been made against his daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha, and said the BJP does not need to register a false case. Rao and his daughter hurt the prestige of Telangana people, he alleged. PTI SJR SJR ANE