Modi should get Nobel if he proves Congress manifesto is inspired by Muslim League: Khurshid

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get the Nobel prize if he could prove that the Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections was inspired by the Muslim League.

The manifesto is "visionary" and it talks about creating employment, he said.

"PM says our manifesto is of Muslim League. How is our manifesto inspired by Muslim League? The PM should get Nobel prize if he proves that whatever is written in the Congress manifesto is not in public interest and is related to an ideology we do not accept," Khurshid told reporters here.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi parties (Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT)) should be congratulated for coming together despite their ideological differences, the senior leader said, adding that the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be historic and Maharashtra will decide the contours of the next government at the Centre.

The BJP was breaking up parties using "fear and money,", Khurshid alleged, adding that it still could not finish them.

The Modi government took to Gujarat many big-ticket projects originally meant for Maharashtra, he claimed. PTI PR KRK