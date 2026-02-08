Modi should step down for 'harming' India's sovereignty with US trade deal: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has harmed India's sovereignty and weakened the farmers' livelihood by signing the trade deal with the US and demanded he step down.

"A Prime Minister who exposes the nation to pressure, weakens farmers' livelihoods, and damages India's dignity cannot continue in office. For the harm caused to India's sovereignty and self-respect, 'compromised' PM Narendra Modi must take responsibility and immediately resign," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

According to him, the interim trade deal announced by Modi and US President Donald Trump did not come from equal and fair negotiations.

It followed "tariff threats, pressure tactics, and public warnings" by the United States on India's trade and energy choices and yielding under such pressure is not diplomacy but "surrender", he charged.

"By accepting these terms, Narendra Modi has weakened India's independence and lowered the country's standing in the world," he alleged.

Siddaramaiah said the framework is deeply unfair because the US will continue to impose tariffs of around 18 per cent on Indian goods, while India is being pushed to reduce tariffs on American goods to zero and remove other barriers.

He added that there are claims that India will import American goods worth USD 500 billion. US leaders have openly said this framework will benefit American farmers and rural America.

"At the same time, Indian agriculture stands to lose heavily. Indian farmers will be forced to compete with cheap, subsidised American farm products, threatening the livelihoods of 72 crore farmers and farm labourers. This is not free trade. It is economic coercion." India accepted these terms because Modi reduced India to a position of weakness, where protecting himself mattered more than protecting the country, Siddaramaiah charged.

Cases involving billionaire industrialist and Modi's "close friend Gautam Adani" are ongoing in US courts, he said.

He also alleged that the names of the Prime Minister and a senior union minister name have emerged in the Jeffrey Epstein files, a charge the External Affairs Ministry has already trashed.

India's global respect was built by leaders who stood firm under pressure and gave moral leadership through principle and courage, the CM said.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that late PM Jawaharlal Nehru protected India's independence through the Non-Aligned Movement. Indira Gandhi decisively "cut" Pakistan into two despite strong pressure from the United States.

He also claimed that Manmohan Singh steered India through a global economic depression, ensuring economic stability. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee showed courage during the nuclear tests, he said.

"Narendra Modi has broken this tradition, reduced foreign policy to slogans, events, and personal image building," Siddaramaiah said, adding when real pressure came from President Trump, there was "silence".

"Serious questions have also been raised about PM Modi's handling of China after disclosures from former Army Chief General M M Naravane's book pointed to weak political leadership at crucial times," he charged.

"The same silence followed when Donald Trump repeatedly claimed credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire decisions," the CM said and added that this is not a series of isolated failures but a clear pattern of "surrender" - on trade, diplomacy, and national security. PTI GMS SA