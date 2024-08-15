Modi slams glorification of corruption, says will battle it

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the culture of patronage and "termite" of corruption, saying that some people glorify it but he will persevere against them.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi expressed concern over corruption and its glorification, describing it as a major issue for the society.

"Every citizen of this country has been troubled by the termite of corruption," Modi said, adding, corruption erodes public trust and hinders national progress.

"I know I have to pay a price for this battle, my prestige may be at stake, but national interests are more important than personal prestige," he said.

The PM said, "Can one imagine that in our country, despite having such a great Constitution, some people are openly glorifying corruption?" He said that in the past, citizens had to endure a "mai-baap" culture, pleading with the government for every necessity.

"Unfortunately, people had to endure this system. Today, we have transformed this governance model," Modi said. PTI UZM UZM VN VN