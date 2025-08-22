Modi slams opposition over corruption, defends new Bill to bar jailed leaders from holding posts

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the opposition INDIA bloc, including the TMC, of shielding corruption and resisting legislative moves aimed at ensuring probity in public life.

Addressing a rally here, Modi made indirect references to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced in Parliament earlier this week, which seeks to bar prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers from holding office if they remain in jail for 30 days or more.

Citing the provisions of the proposed law, the PM said, “We decided to bring in a law that provides for dismissing a corrupt chief minister, or even the prime minister, if he or she spends 30 days in jail. But when we brought in a stringent law, the TMC, the Congress started protesting. They are angry because they are scared of facing punishment for their own sins.” In an apparent dig at former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Modi said, “It is a shame that even a chief minister, after going to jail, has been running government from there." Targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal, the PM said, “Two TMC ministers, even after going to jail on corruption charges, were not willing to give up their posts.” He was referring to former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam, and Jyoti Priya Mallick, arrested in the ration distribution scam.

“Those who are arrested on corruption charges, how can they be part of the government and remain in their posts? Modi will not allow this,” the PM thundered.

Defending his government’s move, Modi said the new Bill was necessary to plug glaring loopholes in the system.

“Look at the situation, nowadays some people have stooped so low that they are trying to run the government from jail,” Modi added.

Highlighting his government’s records, the Prime Minister said, “For the past 11 years, the country has been waging a determined battle against corruption. In this regard, we have taken a significant step forward by introducing an anti-corruption Bill in the Lok Sabha. Under existing laws, if a government employee is caught and incarcerated without securing bail within 50 hours, they are automatically suspended from their position." “However, no such provisions exist for a chief minister, a prime minister, or a minister. This loophole has allowed some leaders to stoop so low that they attempt to govern from behind bars.” PTI PNT BDC