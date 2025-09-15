Modi slams RJD, Cong for misgovernance in Bihar

Purnea, Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the RJD and the Congress for alleged misgovernance during their rule in Bihar, and claimed that mothers and sisters will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing a rally in Purnea, Modi accused the opposition of patronising infiltrators in the state, and said that the NDA government will drive them out.

"Bihar had suffered a lot due to misgovernance by the RJD and the Congress. They can't digest the state's development. Mothers and sisters will give the opposition a befitting reply in the polls," Modi said.

He asserted that Bihar has always played a major role in the country's development, safety and security.

Accusing the leaders of the RJD and the Congress of being concerned only about their families, Modi asserted that he believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas'.

"Modi's motto is to support poor people," he said.

The prime minister also said the Centre has issued a notification for the constitution of the National Makhana Board to benefit farmers.

"Four crore pucca houses have been distributed among the poor people so far, and three crore more are being built," he said. PTI PKD NAM MNB BDC