Modi spots boy holding his framed picture at Sonipat rally, says he will write to him

Sonipat, Sep 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday halted his speech during the Gohana rally here for a couple of minutes when he spotted a young boy standing on a chair and holding a portrait of the prime minister he sketched.

Modi asked the boy to hand over the picture to his security personnel along with his name and address and told him he will soon write a letter.

"Bete, aap bahut badiya chitr bana k laye ho (Son, you have drawn a very good picture)," Modi told the boy.

Seeing him standing on the chair holding the framed sketch for a long time, he also said, "If you stand like that, you will get tired. Have you brought it for me? I will tell the SPG personnel to collect the picture from you. Do write your name and address at the back, I will write a letter to you." "Thank you, beta, I will get it. Now, take your seat," Modi went on to say.

He has drawn such a good picture, the prime minister then told the gathering.

Modi was addressing the rally while campaigning for the BJP for the October 5 Haryana polls. PTI SUN ZMN